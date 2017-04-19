TOP STORIES
544 excavators abandon galamsey sites – Minerals Commission
4 hours ago
Akufo-Addo first 100 days: NDC firing blank bullets – Baako
5 hours ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
No Hour Spent With SPORT Is LOSTBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Hearts captain Thomas Abbey attributes team's weakened defense to absence of Robin Gnagne and Inusah Musah
Deputy captain of Hearts of Oak Thomas Abbey has attributed their indifferent form in the Ghana Premier League to injuries to their key defenders.
The Phobians failed to keep up with their winning run when league debutants Elmina Sharks held them to a 1-1 draw in week 11 of the Ghana Premier League at home on Sunday.
Hearts of Oak have not had the luxury of fielding their first-choice defensive pair of Robin Gnagne and Inusah Musah since their 0-0 draw against Inter Allies on match day one, where the former sustained a groin injury in the opening 15 minutes and was replaced by Vincent Atinga.
Speaking to Graphic Sports, Abbey insisted that the pair's absence have affected their back line but paid glowing respect to Vincent Atinga and Richard Akrofi for filling the void.
"These are great players for them team and we do miss them in our matches sometimes," Abbey said.
"Their absence have really affected us but I believe we have an equally good replacement in Atinga and Akrofi as they are doing a good job." added.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]