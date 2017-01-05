New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Black Queens receive $13,000

By MyJoyOnline

Each Black Queens player has received 13,000 dollars from the Youth and Sports Ministry following their qualification and participation in last year's African Women's championship.

The team last month staged a protest against the Sports Ministry for failing to pay their bonuses after placing third at the tournament.

According to captain of the team Elizabeth Addo, the Ministry have fulfilled their promise by paying each member of the team 13,000 dollars.

"We have been paid 13,000 dollars each and i want to use this opportunity to thank the media for helping us.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

