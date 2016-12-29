Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 29 December 2016 13:49 CET

Middlesbrough scouts watched Agyemang-Badu before winter break; midfielder could make January switch

Middlesbrough scouts were in Italy last Thursday to watch Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu against Sampdoria in the Serie A.

Badu played the full 90 minutes and Boro manager Aitor Karanka could make a move for him next month.

But the main obstacle is that, the Ghana international will be away for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon from mid-January until possibly 05 February.

Badu is said to have impressed the club during last summer's 0-0 pre-season friendly clash at the Dacia Arena.

The 26-year-old joined Udinese in January 2010 and has gone on to become a regular in an attacking midfield role.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

a disciplined life is the best of prayer
By: gershon ashie nikoi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img