Boxing: First ultra-modern boxing arena to be commissioned on 4th November

The 7,000 capacity ultra-modern boxing arena put up in Accra near the Korle Lagoon is expected to be commissioned on 4th November.

The state-of-the-art is closer to Bukom the home of boxing in the country-the place has unearthed several boxing greats in the country.

First ultra-modern boxing arena to be commissioned on 4th November

