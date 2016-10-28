Boxing | 28 October 2016 17:25 CET
Boxing: First ultra-modern boxing arena to be commissioned on 4th November
The 7,000 capacity ultra-modern boxing arena put up in Accra near the Korle Lagoon is expected to be commissioned on 4th November.
The state-of-the-art is closer to Bukom the home of boxing in the country-the place has unearthed several boxing greats in the country.
play First ultra-modern boxing arena to be commissioned on 4th November (Sportsobama.com)
