Bechem United rule out Abednego Tetteh sale to Kotoko

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwesi Darling, has rubbished reports that talisman Abednego Tetteh could become Asante Kotoko's first major signing for the upcoming season.

Abednego Tetteh has risen to prominence after an impressive season for the Brong Ahafo side where he led the club to an historic FA Cup triumph;

He has attracted interest from Hearts of Oak in past weeks but rivals Asante Kotoko seem to be in the forefront for his signature. Despite these reports, the CEO has emphatically denied his striker will be making a move.

“I don’t know where these reports are coming from because we have not had any discussion with the officials of Kotoko and the there is no way we are selling the player.”

“We want him to move to Turkey rather because the money they will offer us is better than what the local clubs will give us.”

Tetteh received a call-up to the Black Stars on the back of his impressive performance for the Bechem side.

Story by Ghana/Adom Sports/Abigail Sena Sosu