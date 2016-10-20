2018 World Cup: Ghana boosted by Asamoah Gyan injury return ahead of Egypt clash

Asamoah Gyan has returned to training with UAE side Al Ahli after recovering from a minor injury, clearing him to play for the Ghana in next month's World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The Black Stars captain has recovered from the slight injury he suffered during his club's Emirati-Morocco Super Cup match against FUS Rabat.

Fears were raised on Sunday when the Black Stars attacker was substituted midway through the game after pulling a hamstring.

It was feared a long spell on the sidelines could leave him out of the crucial World Cup qualifier against the Pharaohs in Alexandria which is just three weeks away.

However Gyan joined his Ahli team-mates in training on Wednesday following the go-ahead from the medical staff after some assessment.

Barring any further injuries, Gyan should be available to boost the injury-ravaged Ghana team that face Egypt in the must-win game to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Gyan, who is on loan from Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG, has endured series of injuries in the last 12 months.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals in six matches for Al Ahli and his return is a boost for coach Cosmin OlÄƒroiu ahead of this weekend's league clash with Dibba Al Fujairah.

