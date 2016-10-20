Boxing: Richard Commey to face Denis Shafikov in IBF eliminator

Ghana's Richard Commey (24-1, 22 KO's) is on the verge of getting another world title shot as International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered an eliminator fight between him and Russia's Denis Shafikov (37-2, 20 KO's).

Commey last September at the Santander Arena in Pennsylvania, U.S.A failed to become Ghana's 8th world champion after he lost via a disputed split decision to Toledo, Ohio native Robert 'Trouble' Easter Jr.

The bout which has been scheduled for 9th January, 2017 will go for a purse bid on Thursday (October 20th) after the two boxers failed to reach an agreement. READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe named WBO African boxer of the year

'Right after the fight with Commey and Easter we started going down the list and nobody would take it except for Shafikov and we came back around to Commey,' IBF championship chairman Lindsey Tucker is quoted by RingTV.

'There's a purse bid on Thursday because they weren't able to reach an agreement. The winner fights Easter.'

Tucker concluded: 'The IBF ordered Jose Felix Jr. and Shafikov (37-2-1, 20 KOs) to fight in the eliminator but Felix ended up turning down the fight.'

Shafikov, who is trained by Abel Sanchez (Gennady Golovkin's trainer), last fight was on July 2nd where he stopped previously undefeated Jamel Herring in round ten.

