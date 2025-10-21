Champions League: PSV hit six past 10-man Napoli in comeback win

PSV Eindhoven fought back to stun 10-man Napoli with an incredible 6-2 win for their first Champions League victory of the season.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring and later grabbed a consolation goal for Napoli in an eventful game at Philips Stadion.

But seven minutes after the Scotland international's opener, PSV had turned things around with Ismael Saibari's stunning strike putting the Dutch team in front after Alessandro Buongiorno's own goal.

Dennis Man added two more for the hosts either side of Lorenzo Lucca's red card, with the Italian striker sent off in the 76th minute for arguing with the referee about a decision against him.

McTominay, who enjoyed a stellar first season at Napoli last term, pulled a goal back for the visitors with five minutes of normal time remaining.

But his strike was quickly forgotten as Ricardo Pepi restored the three-goal cushion before Couhaib Driouech found the back of the net with a sublime long-range effort to round off a perfect evening for PSV.

It is a second straight defeat for Antonio Conte's team, who missed the opportunity to move to the top of Serie A on Saturday after losing to Torino.

They drop to 22nd in the 36-team league phase of the Champions League, while PSV jump above the Italians into 11th.