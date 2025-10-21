ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: PSV hit six past 10-man Napoli in comeback win

By BBC
Football News Champions League: PSV hit six past 10-man Napoli in comeback win
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

PSV Eindhoven fought back to stun 10-man Napoli with an incredible 6-2 win for their first Champions League victory of the season.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring and later grabbed a consolation goal for Napoli in an eventful game at Philips Stadion.

But seven minutes after the Scotland international's opener, PSV had turned things around with Ismael Saibari's stunning strike putting the Dutch team in front after Alessandro Buongiorno's own goal.

Dennis Man added two more for the hosts either side of Lorenzo Lucca's red card, with the Italian striker sent off in the 76th minute for arguing with the referee about a decision against him.

McTominay, who enjoyed a stellar first season at Napoli last term, pulled a goal back for the visitors with five minutes of normal time remaining.

But his strike was quickly forgotten as Ricardo Pepi restored the three-goal cushion before Couhaib Driouech found the back of the net with a sublime long-range effort to round off a perfect evening for PSV.

It is a second straight defeat for Antonio Conte's team, who missed the opportunity to move to the top of Serie A on Saturday after losing to Torino.

They drop to 22nd in the 36-team league phase of the Champions League, while PSV jump above the Italians into 11th.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and free speech under Mahama Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and fr...

11 minutes ago

GH¢100,000 bounty placed on ex-bank manager over alleged GH¢33m fraud GH¢100,000 bounty placed on ex-bank manager over alleged GH¢33m fraud

42 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako Tano North NPP member accuses MP Gideon Boako of selling 5,000 free fertilisers ...

2 hours ago

Niharika Handa and her son, Vasu Handa CID investigates alleged identity fraud by two Indian nationals

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana Galamsey: 'Our uneducated parents didn't destroy our environment, unfortunately ...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin US deportee deal: We can't allow govt to enter agreements that affects our peopl...

3 hours ago

Armed robbery suspects A/R:Two arrested, weapon retrieved after armed robbery attack at Adumasa

3 hours ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

3 hours ago

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto Those who argued about Torkornoo traveling with her husband were all 'stupid' — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line