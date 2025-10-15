ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup: Inaki Williams has to adapt better with the squad - Ghana coach Otto Addo

WED, 15 OCT 2025

Ghana Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has called on forward Inaki Williams to better integrate into the team as preparations intensify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Athletic Bilbao striker missed Ghana’s final two qualifying matches against Central African Republic and Comoros due to injury. Since completing his nationality switch in 2022, Williams has netted just two goals in 25 appearances for the Black Stars.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Addo stressed the importance of finding the right connection between Williams and the squad.

“We have to find a better connection with him, and he has to adapt better with the squad,” Addo said.

The coach also acknowledged that he must play his part in helping Williams thrive.

“I also have to find the best position for him. If we all work on that, we’ll benefit because he has the quality,” he added.

Williams made his Ghana debut ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has remained part of the national setup despite a modest goal return.

He is expected to feature in Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 tournament, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars will learn their group-stage opponents on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
