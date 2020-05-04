World Press Freedom Day: Engage Graduate Students In Public Discourse - GRASAG To Media

Listen to article

GRASAG GIMPA CONGRATULATES THE MEDIA ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA) chapter hereby congratulates the inky fraternity in Ghana this World Press Freedom Day, 3rd May, 2020.

That the media are partners in national development cannot be over emphasized.

We, however, live in times when graduate students who are supposed to influence national policy through public discourse have been found wanting, not least among whom are government and business leaders who are graduate students at the same time.

We therefore charge the media to be bold and hold our national leaders including graduate student-workers accountable for their stewardship.

The media must engage graduate students in regular public discourse as one sure path to national development.

We at GRASAG GIMPA are ready to fully cooperate with the media and provide media practitioners with content, contacts, resource persons and information to enrich media production.

This year's theme

"Journalism Without Fear or Favour” should inspire our future collaboration and joint public accountability.

If we do not collaborate in this regard in holding each other accountable, press freedom in Ghana will be meaningless and graduate student-workers will lose their relevance in national development.

Graduate students and the media are among the privilege few literate population.

We have to press on regardless of the risks and problems; it is our solemn national obligation.

If we fail to play our expected roles then prosperity will not forgive us.

Long Live Press Freedom

Long Live GRASAG-GIMPA

Long Live Ghana

SIGNED BY:

Raphael Apetorgbor

President, GRASAG GIMPA

0242856075