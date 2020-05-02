NEWS IN: Popular Kumawood Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko Reported Dead

ModernGhanalogo

02.05.2020

By Richard Aubyn | A2zgh.com
Reports reaching A2zgh.com’s desk indicates that popular Kumawood actor turned-pastor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has died, as zionfelix.net confirms.

We chanced on this information earlier on the Facebook wall of on Nathaniel Totimeh aka Kokovelli and later the Instagram wall of celebrated radio presenter and DJ, Andy Dosty.

Until his sad demise, ‘Bishop’ Bernad Nyarko was cast in a lot of top Kumawood movies.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Richard Aubyn
Richard Aubyn Contributor for Celebrity, Gossip and General News | A2zgh.com
