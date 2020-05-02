NEWS IN: Popular Kumawood Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko Reported Dead By Richard Aubyn | A2zgh.com LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Reports reaching A2zgh.com’s desk indicates that popular Kumawood actor turned-pastor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has died, as zionfelix.net confirms. We chanced on this information earlier on the Facebook wall of on Nathaniel Totimeh aka Kokovelli and later the Instagram wall of celebrated radio presenter and DJ, Andy Dosty. Until his sad demise, ‘Bishop’ Bernad Nyarko was cast in a lot of top Kumawood movies. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Richard Aubyn Contributor for Celebrity, Gossip and General News | A2zgh.com Bishop Bernard Nyarko
NEWS IN: Popular Kumawood Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko Reported Dead
Reports reaching A2zgh.com’s desk indicates that popular Kumawood actor turned-pastor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has died, as zionfelix.net confirms.
We chanced on this information earlier on the Facebook wall of on Nathaniel Totimeh aka Kokovelli and later the Instagram wall of celebrated radio presenter and DJ, Andy Dosty.
Until his sad demise, ‘Bishop’ Bernad Nyarko was cast in a lot of top Kumawood movies.
May his soul rest in perfect peace.