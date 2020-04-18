COVID-19 Private Sector Fund Begins Construction Of 100 Bed Isolation And Treatment Facility

The President, Nana Akufo Addo, has cut sod for the construction of the first-ever 100 Bed Isolation and Treatment Facility in the country funded by the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund.

The project which is located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital and Ghana’s National Coronavirus Treatment Centre is going to further strengthen and enhance the Government’s ability to deal with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President who joined Trustees of the Private Sector Fund and other stakeholders of the project online from the Flagstaff House said:

“Citizens must stand out to support the government in times of a national crisis and the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has shown a clear example by bringing different professionals together within the shortest possible to execute this project,” adding that, “for the Private Sector Fund to assist in this fight is an excellent initiative and tremendous demonstration of their commitment to the welfare of this country.”

“The COVID-19 Public Trust Fund set up by the government is up and running and I want Trustees of the Private Sector Fund to liaise and share ideas with the board of the Public Trust Fund on how to effectively deploy the monies that come into the COVID-19 Public Trust Fund,” the President stated.

The President thanked the Private Sector Fund for this project and assured them of his full support. He stated:

“I am very happy that you are going to replicate this project in three other regions. Your contribution to Ghana’s health sector will not be forgotten. As a strong advocate of the private sector, you have indeed vindicated my position and made this initiative a permanent feature of the private sector in Ghana.”

On his part, the Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Fund and Fidelity Bank's Chairman, Mr. Edward Effah, disclosed that, “this 100 Bed Isolation and Treatment Facility which cost $3.5m is the first-ever Specialist Infectious Disease Centre to be built in the country,” adding that, “the Fund will build similar facilities in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale to deal with other diseases like Meningitis, SARS, and Ebola aside the coronavirus.”

According to Mr. Effah, the project will be completed in record four weeks’ time in order to augment the country’s health infrastructure as we fight the coronavirus disease.

"We are counting on the public to contribute towards the Fund since we have put in place adequate measures to ensure maximum transparency and accountability. We have therefore appointed Stanlib Ghana Ltd as the Fund administrator, responsible for administering the Fund. Fidelity Bank and Ecobank will serve as the Fund custodians and Ernst & Young as the Fund auditors," he disclosed.

Mr. Effah added that "for complete transparency, all donations and disbursements will be published on the Fund's website"

According to Mr. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Fund and Chairman of Tropical Cable and Conductor, “The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund was established by 10 private businessmen and women to raise GHC100m to complement government’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The 10 trustees have each donated GHC100, 000 into the fund, with the promise of raising more from their networks.”

Other institutions who are supporting the building of this facility are GNPC Foundation, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, Ghana Association of Bankers, The Built Environment Professionals of Ghana, The Ghana Army.

The trustees of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund are Mr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi (Chairman - Tropical Cable & Conductor), Edward Effah, (Chairman - Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd), Mr. Kwaku Bediako (Director - CH Group), Mr. John Taylor (CEO - Woodfield Energy Resources Ltd), Mr. Omane Frimpong (Chairman - Wilkins Engineering Ltd), Mr. Kwame Ofosu Bamfo (MD - Bamson Group), Mr. Kwabena Adjei (Group Chairman - Kasapreko), Mr. Thomas Svanikier (Chairman - Svani Group), Mr. Kwasi Twum (CEO - Multimedia Group) and Mr. Senyo Kwasi Hosi (CEO - Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors).