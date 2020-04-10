NPP Supporters Blast MP For Showing Less Interest In COVID-19 Fight

Some members of the New Patriotic Party in the Binduri Constituency of the Upper East Region have chided the member of parliament of the area for not helping in the combat against the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Constituency Grassroot Chairman Yakubu Abdallah, Hon. Dr. Kuganaab Lem Robert has not visited the constituency since the first case of the global pandemic was recorded in the country.

"Other MPs have visited their constituencies to help them in the fight against the virus but our Mp did not come."

Mr. Yakubu Abdallah alleged that one Martin Ariku presented only 40 boxes of Madar soap to the District Health Directorate on behalf of the Member of Parliament to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

"What the MP only gave was madar washing soap, the solid one which is not enough," he said.

Reacting to whether the MP's failure is not an opportunity for the NPP to win the December election in the constituency, he said: " that is not our interest now (but) we are just looking at how we can help the people."

He appealed to Hon. Dr. Kuganaab Lem who is also the deputy ranking member on health to take some time off his busy schedule to visit the constituency.

"We are doing so(complaining) because he is the member of parliament for the constituency not about politics. But he should be able to help the people"

But in a press statement, they cited the MP for assisting members of the constituency only to go home to vote for him during elections.

"If it had been about paying for the transportation and bussing electorates of Binduri Constituency in Accra to come home to register and vote for him, he would do everything possible", the statement said.