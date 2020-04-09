Coronavirus: Obuasi East Constituency Gets Support From NDC PC

Listen to article

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East Constituency Mr. Samuel Aboagye has donated some items to the Constituency towards the fight against Coronavirus.

The items worth a total amount of Gh¢ 9,650 included 50 pieces of Veronica buckets with stands,50 pieces of liquid soap, 50 pieces of tissue papers and 500 pieces of hand sanitizers.

Donating the items on behalf of Mr. Samuel Aboagye, the Vice- Chairman of the NDC Obuasi East Constituency, Mr. Sulemana Daudu said the items will be distributed to markets and abattoirs in some 15 communities with some of the items going to some hospitals in Obuasi East.

He also reminded the people of the Obuasi East Constituency to adhere to the protective measures put in place such as the regular practice of handwashing with soap, the use of hand sanitizers, etc. to ensure the total reduction and spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He also on behalf of Mr. Aboagye asked for special prayers from the Muslim, Christian and Traditional authorities to help eliminate the disease completely from Ghana and the world at large.

Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi from his US base, Mr. Samuel Aboagye said Coronavirus could have been prevented from entering into Ghana if President Nana Addo had consulted former President Mahama as to how he fought Ebola.

He lamented the suffering the entire country is going through because of incompetence from the Nana Addo led administration and therefore urged the people of Bole and Gonjaland to rally serious prayers to end Coronavirus for former President John Dramani Mahama to put himself together to defeat Nana Addo.

Samuel Aboagye said the hospitals built under the administration of John Mahama are serving the purpose for which they were built for after years of neglect by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and concluded by saying that “God’s time will remain the best at all times”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuel Aboagye is in the United States and has promised to make more donations to his constituency and the hospital in Bole and many others in the Savannah Region on behalf of John Dramani Mahama.