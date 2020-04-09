STEM Radio School: A Response To COVID-19 By Youth Bridge Foundation And Tullow Oil Ghana Limited

Listen to article

The Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF) with support from Tullow Oil Ghana Limited has launched the STEM Radio School in the Western Region as part of measures to complement Government’s efforts in ensuring that learning in the Basic, JHS, SHS and Tertiary education continues in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The initiative under the Tullow funded “Educate to Innovate with STEM Project” will support the study of STEM through community radio stations among Junior High School students in the peri-urban and rural areas of six (6) coastal districts where Tullow operates, namely; Jomoro, Ellembelle, Nzema East and Ahanta West with scale-up plans to Sekondi-Takoradi and Shama Districts.

Youth Bridge Foundation acknowledges the impact of COVID-19 on individuals, families and communities, private and public institutions; notably the closure of educational institutions that have resulted in the disruption of the academic calendar.

It further applauds the efforts of the President, Ministries of Education, Communications and Information as well as the Ghana Education Service to engage students during this period through television and online classes.

However, the government’s initiative creates an inequality gap for students living in remote areas of the country since the program may not be easily accessible hence the need for the radio school.

The School will enhance access to quality educational support and demystify complex topics in Mathematics and Science, engaging seasoned teachers and STEM professionals with avenues for phone-in segments for questions.

YBF maintains that tripartite partnerships for youth development among Public-Private Institutions and Civil Society Organizations is very much needed in these challenging moments and such commends Tullow, collaborating Radio stations and volunteers;

STEM Radio School starts on Tuesday 7th April 2020 in the following partnering community radio stations

▪ West End Radio (100.3 MHZ) to cover Ellembelle and Nzema East Districts

▪ New Day FM (94.1 MHZ) in the Jomoro District

▪ Radio Ahanta (88.9 MHZ) in the Ahanta West District

About Youth Bridge Foundation

Youth Bridge Foundation is a youth-focused NGO committed to equitably harnessing and developing the potentials of the youth in Ghana, across the African continent and Diaspora to become responsible citizenry in shaping world development.

In carrying out its mission, the Foundation seeks to also equip the youth with appropriate capacity, platforms, and resources that shall enhance their socio-economic and mental well-being; and to advocate for inclusion and responsiveness to youth developmental needs and rights by those responsible for upholding such rights.