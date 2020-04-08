CPP Calls For Attitudinal Change Among Ghanaians Ahead Of Easter

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called for attitudinal change amongst Ghanaians ahead of this year’s Easter.

CPP made the call in a statement issued by Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, its Acting Chairman and Leader.

It says “last Sunday marked the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.”

According to the statement, “We are told that His death preceded Victory. Something must give way for better things to emerge in our world of nature and its never-changing forces (of nature).”

“Let Ghana give up negativity for positivity,” it added.

The statement noted that “we in Ghana realize how this situation has exposed our many inherent weaknesses regarding governance, development, environment, research and above all, attitudes. No matter how grievous the situation, we can still build on Hope.”

In as much as the COVID-19 is a war situation and thus portend the scare of disintegration that is threatening and ravaging all nations, at the same time, it presents us with the opportunity to mobilize ourselves for a positive difference, it stated.

“The year 2020 has presented the world with the very difficult task of managing and living with the crisis of a pandemic in the Easter season of the Christian Calendar,” it added.

“A daring duty to Hope in the midst of despair and uncertainty,” it says.

Easter, it noted , reminds humanity that Christ did not only hope but endured the suffering and pain that came along the pursuit of that Hope for redemption. Ghana must work towards a redemptive process by cleansing our thoughts and acts.

“Love must underpin every step of the Leadership of our country towards the reconstruction of Ghana. Dedication to duty and diligence in all matters is needed. Then, can the citizenry do more and be able to check leadership in line.”

“While wishing members of the Christian faith a Happy Easter in this solemn period, we equally urge the people of Ghana to continue and remain hopeful and abide by the strict directives in the fight against COVID-19”.

“We can fight and win this battle too,” it added.

Ghana, by this Easter, must come out of this pandemic renewed and better poised to fight our battles against poverty, disease, illiteracy, unemployment, corruption, moral decadence and willful dissipation of resources, it urged.

---Daily Guide