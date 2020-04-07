More Donations To The Rebecca Foundation Relief Boxes Challenge

Companies continue to respond favourably to The Rebecca Foundation Relief Challenge with Alpha Industries, Delta Paper Mills, Daily Food and Cocoa Processing Company joining the list of benevolent institutions contributing to mitigate the socio-economic discomfort associated with the COVID-10 pandemic and related measures by Government to curb its spread.

Alpha Industries donated one hundred and sixty-two sachets of Top Choco drink, with Delta paper Mills donating 470 boxes of washing powder, facial tissues, hand towels and toilet rolls. Daily food presented 4800 cupcakes and Cocoa Processing Company also presented twenty cartons of Alltime Drinking Chocolate.

The donations will be distributed to the most vulnerable women and identifiable groups including Kayayei, the aged, and the destitute and single mothers and widows who are adversely impacted by the current COVID-19 situation.

Receiving the items, One of the Directors of The Rebecca Foundation, Mrs Shirley Laryea said she was very touched at the keenness with which companies have responded to the call by the Rebecca Foundation to assist the needy and for exhibiting the readiness to be each other’s keeper to ensure the halt or slowdown of the spread of the virus.

She said The Rebecca Foundation will ensure that all donated items get to their target recipients as done with previous donations and assured that they will work relentlessly to meet the needs of those adversely affected, in these trying times.