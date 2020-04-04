Binduri: NPP Parliamentary Candidate Supports Health Facilities To Fight COVID-19

New Patriotic party's Parliamentary candidate for the Binduri constituency of the Upper East Region, Mr. Abdulai Abanga has donated some Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the Binduri District Public Health Emergency Management Committee.

The items, which were delivered on behalf of the Parliamentary candidate and one time Municipal chief Executive for Bawku, will be distributed to Health facilities and Market centers within the Binduri Constituency to support the fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The items include; 20 Veronica buckets, 480 200ml hand sanitizer, 20 gallons of liquid soap, 10 gallons of Sanitizer, 20 buckets, 1000 hand gloves, and 100 nose mask.

New Patriotic party's Constituency Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ayaago presented the items to the committee on behalf of Mr. Abanga. At a short ceremony at the District Health Directorate.

Mr. Ayaago said the donation was part of Hon. Abanga's contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus in the constituency as well as to protect frontline health care providers.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr. Asiri Batholomew, a representative of the District Health Directorate, in appreciation thanked Mr. Abdulai Abanga for his benevolent support.

He assured the donor that, the items will be put to good use and call on other philanthropists and organizations to come to the aid of the district in these trying times.

He also used the opportunity to call on citizens of the Binduri District to take the fight against the pandemic serious by adhering to the World Health Organization's recommended preventative practices.