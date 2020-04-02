COVID-19: AirtelTigo Donates 200 Veronica Buckets To Ministry Of Health To Improve Hygiene

Listen to article

Accra, 1 April 2020 – In support of the government’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, telecom operator AirtelTigo has donated 200 pieces of veronica buckets to the Ministry of Health for distribution to the public hospitals across the country.

Presenting the items, the Chief Information Officer at AirtelTigo, Prince Sarpong commended the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, frontline medical staff and other stakeholders on the initiatives made to stop the spread of the virus and save precious lives.

“We hope that this donation will also help reinforce the message that the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service has been stressing on the importance of washing hands under running water,” he said.

He also remarked that through the Telecom Chamber, the company is broadcasting messages by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to educate customers and the general public via SMS and social media platforms, and also routing all calls to the COVID-19 emergency numbers at no cost to the public.

“In addition to that, we have zero-rated Ghana Health Service (GHS) website that provides COVID-19 awareness and safety protocols and uploaded GHS and MOH jingles on our Interactive Voice Response (IVR) platform. Besides that, we broadcast COVID-19 related notifications every day on our Customer App and also build customer awareness via End of Call Flash Notifications.”

The Minister of Health, Honorable Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who received the donation on behalf of the government expressed gratitude to AirtelTigo for the kind gesture. “We appreciate what you have done so far. Despite this donation, AirtelTigo has been facilitating our efforts to get our COVID-19 education materials for the public. We are grateful for your support.”

About AirtelTigo:

AirtelTigo is a dynamic and innovative brand providing a wide range of telecommunications services including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions. With the credo of “customer first”, AirtelTigo constantly innovates to make life simple for its customers. AirtelTigo was launched in November 2017, from a merger between erstwhile Airtel and Tigo. www.airteltigo.com.gh