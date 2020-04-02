COVID-19: Fan Ice, Yoghurt Vendor Packs Bakeries With Bare Hands

Listen to article

It is of high hopes to hear from local and international media reports about patients recovering from the novel Coronavirus pandemic as a result of measures put in place like quarantining and good hygienic practices.

However, a recalcitrant Middle-aged fan Ice cum Yoghurt trader with registration number F2S170P has been sighted in the open observing unhygienic practices before moving his snacks to sell.

He was seen using his bare hands in picking up rock buns to fill the sieve mounted on the Fan Ice receptacle in the glare of passers-by in a video captured on Wednesday, opposite the forecourt of Accra-based Twi speaking radio station, Hot FM 93.9, by the host of the morning show,”Maakye”; Isaac Boamah-Darko and his team of producers.

The recalcitrant Fan Ice/Yoghurt vendor, underwent this process with both hands till there were no rock buns left to fill the sieve. Absurdly, he intermittently brushed his nose with his hands amidst picking the rock buns.

Apparently, all his colleagues had undertaken the same process to fill their sieves awaiting their last colleague who was unfortunately seen as the scapegoat.

In this regard, how effective are individuals observing good hygienic practices to prevent the contraction of the deleterious COVID-19?

This trader who we will not be able to tell if he has the virus might infect a large number of customers who will not mind washing their hands effectively before eating the snacks.

Kindly watch the video below: