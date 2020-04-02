Ho: Fire Gut Assemblies Of God Church During Online Service

The Central Assemblies of God Church in Ho has been gutted by fire.

The fire started around 7:00pm on Wednesday.

Some youth of the Church were conducting a Facebook live service at the premises when the fire started.

The youth said they sensed smoke in the chapel but were unsure of what it was until they were prompted by the security to vacate the chapel.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News said they saw an airconditioner affixed to the office of the Senior pastors on fire a few minutes before 7:00pm.

They said they called the Fire Service immediately and after about 15 minutes, the fire fighters arrived with a fire tender but had a tough time battling the inferno.

Together with the support of some youth, the firemen managed to control the fire until two additional fire tenders arrived.

A number of offices attached to the church building have burnt beyond salvage.

Youth who were at the scene, however, helped to remove some chairs and sounds systems from the chapel before the fire could destroy anything there.

The Senior Pastor of the Church, Godson K. Bodza who was recently posted there said, ”The Church of God will bounce back with a super magnificent structure to the glory of God.”

He urged calm amongst the congregants and concerned youth who gathered at the church premise.

As at press time, fire officers were still battling to douse the fire.

---citinewsroom