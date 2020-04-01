Uber Available To Only Those Exempted And On Duty During Lockdown In Accra, Kumasi

“In accordance with the measures announced by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo on, 27 March 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our services in the Greater Accra Municipal Area and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area will be available only for the transportation of exempted individuals for the two-week partial lockdown which began at 1 am on Monday, 30th of March. Within this period, the general public is also advised to use Uber’s services for essential movement only.

The health and safety of our community come first, and we will do our best to support our community and drivers during these unprecedented times.” - Uber spokesperson

Helping to support physical distancing with safety precautions and guidance

Uber will remain operational with no restricted hours, however, it is advised that the app's services be used for essential movement only

Uber has introduced safety recommendations within the app to help raise awareness about suggested travel restrictions and social distancing with “travel only if necessary” in-app messaging.

Uber is providing safety information to drivers and riders in line with public health authorities guidance. This includes messages in-app, email and on social media channels.

We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the pandemic. Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of customers and drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to COVID‑19.

Drivers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority will receive financial assistance for a period of up to 14 days.

Drivers who have purchased surface sanitizers will receive a one-time reimbursement to cover the expense.