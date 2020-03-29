Chairman Samba Donates Hand Sanitizers To Security Services And Beggars In Tamale

The Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Baantima Adam Samba also known as Chairman Do All has donated several hundreds of hand sanitizers to the Ghana Ambulance Services, the Police, the Prison Services, the Media, the Ghana Fire Services and street beggars in Tamale.

The distribution was done on behalf of the Regional Chairman of the NPP by Mr. Sule Salifu who is the Director of Communications of the NPP in the Northern Region.

Hand sanitizers have become an essential need in Ghana in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It has become scarce in some places and expensive as well in recent times to procure within the local communities.

The various recipients of the hand sanitizers thanked the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP for the gesture adding that his donation was the first to be received since the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the donation to the beggars in Tamale it was realised that some of them were unaware of the Covid-19 Pandemic and were seeing hand sanitizers for the first time.

Speaking to the Voiceless Media after the donation, Chairman Samba explained that the donation was part of a series of support he was going to give in the Northern Region as part of his contribution to sensitize and educate the people about the Pandemic.

On his part, the Northern Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Mr. Salifu Sule hinted that the Regional Communications wing of the NPP was to deliberately embark on a COVID-19 Pandemic education to complement the effort of the relevant stakeholders.

It must be explained that at the time of going to press, 10 people comprising of 8 Guineans and 2 Burkinabes were confirmed COVID-19 positive in Tamale.