ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.03.2020 Regional News

Ejura MP Donates To Ejura Government Hospital, Other Departments

By Kwa-sam Samuel
Ejura MP Donates To Ejura Government Hospital, Other Departments
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

In line with global protocols, Hon. Bawa, MP who doubles as NDC parliamentary candidate for Ejura-Sekyedunase wish to draw the attention of the good people of Ghana especially the people of His constituency on the need for us to observe internationally accepted best practices, that can help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

As if that was not enough, in a short ceremony this morning, Hon MP donated items to the Municipal Health directorate and some identifiable organizations in aid of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The items include; 1000 pieces of hand sanitizers, 50 pieces of Veronica buckets, 50 pieces of buckets, 50 pieces of washing Basins, 100 liters of liquid soaps, 3 boxes of Nose mask and groves.

Nana Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie ll who was present during the ceremony acknowledged receipt of the items and showed gratitude to the Member Of Parliament on behalf of the people of Ejura.

Other dignitaries like Sarki Zongo, Nananom of Ejura traditional council, municipal health Director, Doctors and staff of the Hospital, etc.

Dr. Mensah, The Municipal Health superintendent who took delivery of the items also thank Hon MP and encourage well-doing citizens to emulate MP.

Other beneficiary departments/Organizations were the Ejura Prison camp, Ejura police station, Yam sellers Association, Abota Market, Taxi Rang, Ejura- Kumasi Lorry Station.

329202081637-0eu2xkjwwr-20200329 094114

329202081638-qvmxpcb543-20200329 095139

329202081644-0g830m4yyt-20200329 095205

329202081650-ptkvn0y442-20200329 100009

329202081706-qvmxpcb553-20200329 100101 2

TOP STORIES

COVID-19 Lockdown: Drinking Bars, Night Clubs, Pubs Remain C...
2 hours ago

COVID-19: Ghana To Repatriate Guinean Patients
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line