Ejura MP Donates To Ejura Government Hospital, Other Departments

In line with global protocols, Hon. Bawa, MP who doubles as NDC parliamentary candidate for Ejura-Sekyedunase wish to draw the attention of the good people of Ghana especially the people of His constituency on the need for us to observe internationally accepted best practices, that can help combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

As if that was not enough, in a short ceremony this morning, Hon MP donated items to the Municipal Health directorate and some identifiable organizations in aid of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The items include; 1000 pieces of hand sanitizers, 50 pieces of Veronica buckets, 50 pieces of buckets, 50 pieces of washing Basins, 100 liters of liquid soaps, 3 boxes of Nose mask and groves.

Nana Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie ll who was present during the ceremony acknowledged receipt of the items and showed gratitude to the Member Of Parliament on behalf of the people of Ejura.

Other dignitaries like Sarki Zongo, Nananom of Ejura traditional council, municipal health Director, Doctors and staff of the Hospital, etc.

Dr. Mensah, The Municipal Health superintendent who took delivery of the items also thank Hon MP and encourage well-doing citizens to emulate MP.

Other beneficiary departments/Organizations were the Ejura Prison camp, Ejura police station, Yam sellers Association, Abota Market, Taxi Rang, Ejura- Kumasi Lorry Station.