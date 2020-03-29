Panic Buying, Food Price Hikes, Human And Vehicular Traffic Hit Kumasi

There is massive vehicular, human traffic, food shortages as well as astronomical increases of the price of goods and services in the streets of Kumasi; the capital of Ashanti Region as the people living in the metropolis prepares for a COVID-19 14-day lockdown which comes to the effect on Monday.

Social distancing is being encouraged but the challenge is the unusual congestion on the road is particularly visible at Adum, the Central Business District (CBD). The roads in the centre of the city are virtually choked, preventing an easy passage of vehicles and people.

According to OTECNEWS reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng people are stocking up on groceries and toiletries to avoid eventual shortage. Price hikes and panic buying have set in and entire stores have been stripped to the bones by customers who fear the worst.

The unpleasant situation started on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Our reporter Agyenim Boateng reported that a journey, which normally would take 10 minutes, now takes more than two hours to cover by cars. He says shoppers in the city centre are finding it extremely difficult to even take a step to their destinations.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27, 2020, announced a full lockdown of some parts of the country for two weeks.

The lockdown which will affect cities like Accra, Kumasi, and Tema will commence in the early hours of Monday, 31st March amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"People in the affected areas must stay at home in the next two weeks. If you must go out, it should be to get essentials, go to the bank or to use a public toilet", Akufo-Addo said,

President Akufo-Addo also said, "Only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the market areas". Ghana's Coronavirus case count has increased to 141 confirmed cases.

Indeed, grocers, banks, filling stations will continue to operate even as the lockdown is in place. Also, citizens will be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine and seek medical. But it seems all that has fallen on deaf ears. Perhaps only a few people pay attention to anything that comes after the word: “lockdown”.

---Ghana/OtecfmGhana.com