COVID-19 Lockdown: Check The List Of Areas In Accra, Kumasi and Teman

President Akufo-Addo has announced a partial lockdown in some parts of the country effective Monday, 30th March at 1pm.

The lockdown will last for two weeks which means, there will be restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East ), and Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts in line with the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

He said the two (2) weeks lockdown is subject to review.

Check the list of areas below:

1. Greater Accra region, the following areas will be affected:

Accra Metropolis

Tema Metropolis

Tema West

Kpone Katamanso

Krowor

Ledzokuku

Adentan

Ashiaman

La Nkwantanang Madina

LaDadeKotopon

Okaikwei North

Ablekuma North

Ablekuma West

Ablekuma Central

Ayawaso East

Ayawaso North

Ayawaso West

Ayawaso Central

Ga North

Ga West

Ga South

Ga Central

Ga East

KorleKlottey

Weija/Gbawe

Awutu Senya East

2. In Kumasi Metropolitan Area, the following areas are affected:

Kumasi Metropolis

Asokwa

Suame

Old Tafo

Oforikrom

Asokore Mampong

Kwadaso

Atwima Nwabiagya

Kwabre East

Ejisu

AfigyaKwabre South

Bosomtwe

Atwima Kwanwoma

Atwima Nwabiagya North

This means that everyone resident in these areas must stay at home however, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities.

There shall be, during this period, no intercity movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo.

Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person, and all intracity passenger vehicles, such as trotros and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

All commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing.

Individuals and institutions providing the following services shall be exempted from the restrictions: