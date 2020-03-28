ModernGhanalogo

28.03.2020 Headlines

COVID-19 Lockdown: Check The List Of Areas In Accra, Kumasi and Teman

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

President Akufo-Addo has announced a partial lockdown in some parts of the country effective Monday, 30th March at 1pm.

The lockdown will last for two weeks which means, there will be restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East ), and Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts in line with the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

He said the two (2) weeks lockdown is subject to review.

Check the list of areas below:

1. Greater Accra region, the following areas will be affected:

  • Accra Metropolis
  • Tema Metropolis
  • Tema West
  • Kpone Katamanso
  • Krowor
  • Ledzokuku
  • Adentan
  • Ashiaman
  • La Nkwantanang Madina
  • LaDadeKotopon
  • Okaikwei North
  • Ablekuma North
  • Ablekuma West
  • Ablekuma Central
  • Ayawaso East
  • Ayawaso North
  • Ayawaso West
  • Ayawaso Central
  • Ga North
  • Ga West
  • Ga South
  • Ga Central
  • Ga East
  • KorleKlottey
  • Weija/Gbawe
  • Awutu Senya East

2. In Kumasi Metropolitan Area, the following areas are affected:

  • Kumasi Metropolis
  • Asokwa
  • Suame
  • Old Tafo
  • Oforikrom
  • Asokore Mampong
  • Kwadaso
  • Atwima Nwabiagya
  • Kwabre East
  • Ejisu
  • AfigyaKwabre South
  • Bosomtwe
  • Atwima Kwanwoma
  • Atwima Nwabiagya North

This means that everyone resident in these areas must stay at home however, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities.

There shall be, during this period, no intercity movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo.

Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person, and all intracity passenger vehicles, such as trotros and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.

All commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing.

Individuals and institutions providing the following services shall be exempted from the restrictions:

  • Members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary;
  • Production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages.
  • Environmental and sanitation activities;
  • VALCO staff
  • Road and Railway
  • construction workers;
  • Mining workers;
  • Fisherfolk;
  • Members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties;
  • The staff of electricity, water, telecommunications, ecommerce and digital service providers; and
  • Fuel stations staff.

