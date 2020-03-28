COVID-19 Lockdown: Check The List Of Areas In Accra, Kumasi and Teman

President Akufo-Addo has announced a partial lockdown in some parts of the country effective Monday, 30th March at 1pm.
The lockdown will last for two weeks which means, there will be restrictions on movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East ), and Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts in line with the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012).
He said the two (2) weeks lockdown is subject to review.
Check the list of areas below:
1. Greater Accra region, the following areas will be affected:
Accra Metropolis
Tema Metropolis
Tema West
Kpone Katamanso
Krowor
Ledzokuku
Adentan
Ashiaman
La Nkwantanang Madina
LaDadeKotopon
Okaikwei North
Ablekuma North
Ablekuma West
Ablekuma Central
Ayawaso East
Ayawaso North
Ayawaso West
Ayawaso Central
Ga North
Ga West
Ga South
Ga Central
Ga East
KorleKlottey
Weija/Gbawe
Awutu Senya East
2. In Kumasi Metropolitan Area, the following areas are affected:
Kumasi Metropolis
Asokwa
Suame
Old Tafo
Oforikrom
Asokore Mampong
Kwadaso
Atwima Nwabiagya
Kwabre East
Ejisu
AfigyaKwabre South
Bosomtwe
Atwima Kwanwoma
Atwima Nwabiagya North
This means that everyone resident in these areas must stay at home however, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities.
There shall be, during this period, no intercity movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas of the restrictive measures, except for vehicles and aircrafts providing essential services and those carrying cargo.
Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person, and all intracity passenger vehicles, such as trotros and taxis, must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols.
All commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing.
Individuals and institutions providing the following services shall be exempted from the restrictions:
Members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary;
Production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages.
Environmental and sanitation activities;
VALCO staff
Road and Railway
construction workers;
Mining workers;
Fisherfolk;
Members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties;
The staff of electricity, water, telecommunications, ecommerce and digital service providers; and
