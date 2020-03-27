Lockdown Or No Lockdown: Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Today

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has told Parliament that President Akufo-Addo will be addressing the nation today over issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

There have been calls by groups including the Ghana Medical Association, to lock down the country to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Accra100.5FM’s parliamentary correspondent, Richard Appiah Sarpong reported that Minister of Parliamentary Affairs made the revelation while reading a business statement on the floor of the House.

The address will be in the evening, Appiah reported.

“Because of the rapid unfolding events [about the coronavirus], the President will be addressing the nation today,” the Majority Leader said.

---with additional files from classfmonline