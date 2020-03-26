S/R: Minister Organizes Qur'anic Recitation Against Corona Virus

The Savannah Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency, Adam Salifu Braimah has organized Quranic recitation in Salaga to pray against the spread of the Novel Corona Virus.

Muslim Umas from Salaga gathered at the central mosque to pray to Allah for his mercies against the spread of the novel virus on the Nation Ghana and the world at large.

This is in line with the President's directive that all religious factions should fast and pray for Ghana to overcome the wind of the pandemic.

Ghana started recording cases of the Novel Corona Virus a week ago and has since recorded 132 positive cases with four deaths.

Government as a measure to contain the spread issued directives on personal hygiene and social distancing.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Christians across the country fasted and prayed to God for his favours against the spread.

The National Chief Imam in a communiqué tasked all Muslims to adhere to the President's call to fast and pray.

The Savannah Regional Minister assured residents of Salaga and the region of his preparedness to do everything possible to ensure no one contracts the virus in the region.

He urged Muslims to continue to observe their daily prayers in their houses and avoid crowded places.

He is optimistic Allah in his infinite mercies prevents the spread of the virus.