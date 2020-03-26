Coronavirus: Adopt Flexible Working Practices – Local Gov’t Service To RCCs, MMDAs

Ing. Dr Nana Ato Authur, Head of the Local Government Service (LGS) has directed Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to adopt flexible working practices to ensure that their offices are not overcrowded to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He has therefore recommended a flexible shift system, time off in Lieu, encourage staff to take their annual leave and working from home if possible as some of the practices.

A statement signed by Dr Ato Arthur said: “these flexible working practices should be done without compromising the quality of work output.”

The statement said Chief Directors/Regional Coordinating Directors and Directors who adopt any of these flexible working practices were to take the necessary steps to ensure that efficient and effective systems and processes are put in place so as not to compromise service delivery at the various levels.

It said the LGS has noted with concern the overcrowded nature of some of its offices in the RCCs and MMDAs which may breach the Ghana Health Service directives on keeping at least (2) metres apart and social distancing.

The statement said the COVID-19 pandemic globally continues to pose a threat to the health and safety of Ghanaians.

“In view of the above, all RCCs and MMDAs are to suspend the Biometric Electronic Clocking System till further notice and are encouraged to adhere to the precautionary measures stated by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, avoid shaking hands, keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing.”

The statement added that “according to the MoH measures also advises us to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep, stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and call the following numbers immediately: 0509497700, 0558439868”.

It said adherence to the above directives is key to the safety of staff.

---citinewsroom