Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Present Tricycles To Farmers and Youth Associations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Hon. Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has presented ten tricycles to the farmers' cooperatives and youth associations as part of her economic empowerment agenda in the area.

The initiative seeks to reduce unemployment, promote entrepreneurship among the youth whiles providing timely and convenient means of transport for farmers in various communities in the constituency.

The MP who doubles as minister for tourism, arts and culture presented five tricycles each popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa’ and 'Pragya' to the farmers' cooperatives and youth associations respectively on Monday, March 10, 2020, at a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the Prestea Huni-valley municipal assembly in Bogoso.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi disclosed that the gesture was in response to a call from the heads of the associations to aid in adding value to their lives.

She noted that transportation plays an important role in the distribution of agricultural products hence the provision of the Aboboyaa to ease the challenges farmers encounter and also help improve their income.

The legislator believes the tricycles will go a long way to help farmers cart farm input and produce to their destinations on time to prevent spoilage and wastage and to add value to crops that they produce to ensure sustenance of the constituency’s agriculture system.

The minister emphasized the Pragya will also provide opportunities to the creation of entrepreneurs to reduce unemployment and ensure financial independence among the teeming youth and to provide significant leverage for her existing investments in other sectors of the economy.

She assured that initial beneficiaries would be given a flexible repayment scheme and urged those who are yet to be registered to remain calm for the second batch of presentation adding that no one would be discriminated since the selection is non-partisan based.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi mentioned some achievements which are geared towards the provision of core skilled training, including her annual donation of sewing machines and hairdryers to graduating seamstress and hairdressers.

Other achievements include Obaapa Micro Loan Scheme which falls under her foundation ‘Wassa Hemaa’ which is tailored at empowering women within the constituency by extending small loans and other basic financial assistance to women that do not have access to capital.

Mr Francis Asmah, the presiding member of the Prestes Huni-valley Municipal Assembly received the tricycles on behalf of the groups and lauded the effort of the MP for all the good measures put in place to improve the standard of living of constituents.