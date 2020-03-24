Coronavirus Pandemic: School Closures Include Private Schools As Well--Education Minister Warns

The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, says closure of schools remains total for both private and public schools in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

According to him, no head of any should dare to open school for any reason.

“Any head who opens school does so at his own risk,” he said.

Briefing the media at an encounter bothering on COVID 19, Dr. Prempeh explained that there is no reason for schools to open for even final year students because organizers of external examinations have cancelled their programs in the wake of the CODVID 19.

The minister revealed that proactive measures have been made to have home tuition and learning for all pupils and students at all levels.

“There is a password to iCampus which has lots of resources for all levels of pupils and students for free,” he said.

Dr. Prempeh said that universities could also access resources from Open Universities, especially that of Britain which is the best in the world.

“UNESCO envisaged break in education because of the COVID and came up with various measures and that are we following,” he said.