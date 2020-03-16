GPRTU Warn Passengers To Stop Unnecessary Debates, Politics Onboard Their Buses

The Chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) Kwame Kumah has urged all passengers using public and commercial transports in the country to stop unnecessary debates.

According to him, some Ghanaians have the habit of engaging in unnecessary debates and arguments about politics and football on commercial transport and by that means saliva is spread from one person to the other.

He told Morning Starr on Monday that “my advice to passengers is that they should stop engaging in unnecessary arguments and debate when they are in commercial transport and rather have them when they go home”.

Mr Kumah also said commercial drivers should buy hand sanitizers in the vehicles for short distance journeys to protect themselves and the passenger while long-distance drivers should provide soap and water for passengers to wash their hands.

He said the union supports and accepts the directives issued by government and will meet on Tuesday to educate their members on how to enforce the directives.

He added the GPRTU will visit the various transport union to ensure strict enforcement of the directives after the meeting with members.

However, Starrfm.com.gh has observed that some commercial transport vehicles are yet to adhere to the directive of Monday.

