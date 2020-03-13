Cape Coast Mayor Receives Realtors From US And Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Ernest Arthur this morning received a 15 member delegation made up of representatives from the United States National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and the Ghana Real Estate Professionals (GREPA) to discuss economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

The United States of America’s National Association of REALTORS® has invited Hon. Ernest Arthur and a delegation from Cape Coast to the United States of America to attend its annual REALTORS® Conference which will take place in the City of New Orleans, United States in November this year. The invitation from NAR is as a result of the Sister City Partnership between Cape Coast and the City of New Orleans.

The visit by the delegation was to firm up plans for the visit and to also discuss investment opportunities in Cape Coast. The meeting also discussed a trade show Cape Coast intends to put up at the conference Expo in New Orleans during the conference

Hon. Ernest Arthur expressed his appreciation for the visit and promised to forge closer ties with NAR and GREPA for the development of Cape Coast. "Since I became the Chief Executive, I have combed around the world to seek private investments for the development of Cape Coast. I have been particular about investment in the area of real estate, and agro-processing to improve the economy of Cape Coast. We have presented proposals on the Marina City and the Heritage Walk Projects all in an attempt to boost tourism infrastructure in the city. I therefore welcome this cooperation to work to attract investors", Hon Arthur added.

The delegation was overwhelmed about the numerous investment opportunities in Cape Coast. Speaking at the meeting, the Project Coordinator for GREPA, Mr. Kwabena Adusei Peasah indicated that they are ready to work the Metropolitan Assembly to put Cape Coast on the global map to boost investments in the city.