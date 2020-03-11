Cape Coast Mayor, First Lady Cut Sod For The Commencement Of Anafo Market Redevelopment

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur this morning was joined by the First Lady, Madam Rebecca Akufo Addo, the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan, Chief Executive of Coastal Development Authority, Mr. Jerry Ahmed, the President of Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II and a host of dignitaries to cut the sod for the commencement of the Anafo Market Redevelopment Project.

Speaking at the short ceremony, Hon. Ernest Arthur expressed his appreciation to Coastal Development Authority for responding to his request and approving the Anafo Market Project. According to him, the market when completed will ease congestion in the market and provide enough selling spaces for traders.

The old Anaafo market, the first market to be built in Cape Coast, was not only congested but declared architecturally weak to support continuous trading activities. The place was also prone to floods and flooded anytime there was a heavy downpour.

The new two-storey market which will have 260 lockable stores, office spaces, cafeteria and other ancillary facilities is set to be completed within 12 months. The project forms part of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme(IPEP) funded by the Ministry of Special Initiative and Development under the 1million per constituency project promised by the New Patriotic Party and its leader Nana Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo led the sod-cutting ceremony for construction to officially begin. She urged the contractor, Fine Job Construction Limited as well as the project implementers, Coastal Development Authority(CoDA) and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly to expedite work at the site so that traders will have a decent place to go about their economic activities as soon as possible.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo also pledged the commitment of the government in doing more to improve the living conditions for all Ghanaians. She explained that programmes like Free Senior High School, health promotions, infrastructural provision among others implemented by the government point to the intent of the government in ensuring qualitative improvement in the lives of the people.