International Women's Day: Hope For Future Generations Salutes Ghanaian Women

All over the world, women are breaking barriers and constantly showing that when given the needed support and equal opportunity, they can make the world a better place. In Ghana, it is heartwarming to know that by merit, many women have risen to lead key institutions like: the Judicial Service, National Commission of Civic Education, Electoral Commission, Foreign Ministry, National Population Council, as well as the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund.

Indeed, the feat chalked by these distinguished women of honor who continue to serve as role models to many young women is a testimony that the Ghanaian woman, when empowered and free from all forms of discrimination and limitations, can go beyond their full potential.

Today is International Women’s Day, and as Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women on the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) congratulates all individuals and stakeholders who continue to serve as enablers for women and girls to excel at their respective fields.

This year’s International Women’s Day offers an opportunity, for us, as a country to reflect on progress made in ensuring that the fundamental human rights of women and girls are safeguarded at all times. Similarly, it’s a call to action to accelerate gender equality and challenges and committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end gender-based violence, promote economic justice and promote access to the reproductive health and rights of all women.

Importantly, today gives us the motivation to strengthen laws that support gender equality and address every root cause of discrimination that still curtail women’s rights in private and public spheres.

‘An equal world is an enabled world'. HFFG therefore calls on the government of Ghana, the legislature and all stakeholders to fast-track the passage of the long awaited Affirmative Action Bill, which we believe will go a long way to empower more women and end the systematic discrimination and exclusion of women in the decision-making process.

It is unacceptable that in a country where over 50 percent of the population are females, only 38 of 275 parliamentarians are women. It is improper that one in every five girls in Ghana is married before the age of 18 and 5% are married before their 15th birthday. It is unacceptable that despite the gains made, some women still suffer from Female Genital Mutilation and are denied equal opportunities at home and at the workplace.

The Ghanaian woman has the qualities to excel, so in line with Goal 5 of the SDGs, let us ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making whether at home, in political, economic and public life. Happy International Women’s Day to our gallant women.

About HFFG

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) is a national community based, non-governmental, not-for-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people through innovative and acceptable participatory strategies.

HFFG has over the last 18 years been at the forefront of various community interventions aimed at realizing a nation free of discrimination where women, children and young people have equal opportunities to develop their full potential.