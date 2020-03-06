ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.03.2020 Oil and Gas

Trinidad To Aid Ghana In Energy, Oil And Gas - Prime Minster

By News Desk
Trinidad To Aid Ghana In Energy, Oil And Gas - Prime Minster
Listen to article

Trinidad and Tobago has pledged its readiness to partner Ghana in the oil and gas sector.

The Prime Minister of the Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley who made this known during the 63rd independence anniversary of Ghana in Kumasi on Friday also said his country was prepared to support Ghana in its energy and agricultural sectors.

The 63rd independence anniversary was held on the theme: “The independence anniversary is being celebrated on the theme: "Consolidating our gains."

More to follow..
---graphic.com.gh
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Latest Korle Bu Suspected Case Tested Negative
1 hour ago

[email protected]: Rededicate Yourselves To The Words Of The National...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line