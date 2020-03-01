Nana Obokese Ampah Expresses Appreciation To H.O.W Institute For Partnership

Listen to article

The Chief Executive Officer of Obokese Foundation, Nana Obokese Ampah has expressed his appreciation to the Handwriting On The Wall Institute (HOW), United States of America and Trinity Baptist Church and Cultural Arts Centre, Cleveland, Ohio for the partnership his foundation enjoys with them.

Speaking to newsmen, Nana Obokese Ampah indicated that he hopes to see this partnership which began with the training of some selected youth from Cape Coast and Abura Asebu Kwamankese Districts, grow to affect the entire Central Region, Ghana and the world at large. "Very soon, the Obokese Foundation, Handwriting On The Wall Institute (HOW), and Trinity Baptist Church and Cultural Arts Centre will roll out training programmes across Ghana", Nana Obokese Ampah added.

Obokese Foundation is a non-governmental organisation aimed at providing entrepreneurial training to underprivileged youth in society. This he said, is his contribution towards Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda declared by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It will be recalled that last week the Obokese Foundation and HOW organized a graduation ceremony for some youth who received entrepreneurial training such as bead making, nail polishing, makeup and critical thinking from them.

Present at the graduation ceremony were Ms. H. ElAnee Barclay Jones, President of HOW, Okatakyi Amanfi VII, Paramount Chief, Asebu Traditional Area, Rabbi Kohain Halevi, Executive Director, PANAFEST Foundation, Mr. Richmond Yeboah, Head of Investment and Public Relations, Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Obed Acquah Quansah, Regional Director, Coastal Development Authority and Mr. Aliu Sumaila, Deputy NADMO Director, Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District Assembly