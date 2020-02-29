Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo Should Quarantine Himself When He Returns – Casely-Hayford

A financial analyst and social commentator, Sydney Casely-Hayford, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to quarantine himself when he returns to Ghana from his working visit to Europe because of the novel coronavirus fears.

His comments come after heightened concern over the virus following its detection in Nigeria.

“I do want the president to be quarantined. I think Nana [Akufo-Addo] can impose a self-quarantine; yes he can stay at home, he can be protected and guarded with his staff and business of the government can still carry on and by the time 21 days are over, he would have had enough rest and sleep and he would have come up with better new programmes and ideas for the country so we can move on,” Mr. Casely-Hayford said on The Big Issue.

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, also called for the isolation and quarantine of President Akufo-Addo for the mandatory 14 days after he returns.

On the floor of Parliament, he argued that this was important due to the President's recent visit to Norway, where there is a reported case of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu retorted that focus must be on putting in place a plan to protect all Ghanaians and not only MPs. Nigeria confirms first case of Coronavirus

Nigeria’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus case was in Lagos state, which has a population of 200 million.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a statement said the patient was currently stable.

The patient is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and flew to Lagos from Milan on February 25.

Since its detection in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has claimed more than 2,900 lives and has infected over 85,000 people across almost 50 countries.

