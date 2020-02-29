Concrete Roads Are Going To Be Part Of Road Mix – Karbo

A Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Roads and Highways has said government is committed to constructing concrete roads across the country.

According to the Deputy Roads and Highway Minister, Anthony Abefa Karbo, feasibility studies on the life span of roads have shown that those made with concretes last longer than the bitumen hence the adoption of the policy.

Ghanaian roads have largely been constructed of bitumen with the exception of the Accra Tema motorway.

The Deputy Minister, speaking after touring some roads being constructed with concrete in Tema, Anthony Karbo said the Ministry will encourage contractors to adopt the use of the technology in their work.

“Concrete roads are going to be a part of the road mix in the Ministry of Roads and Highways and as we speak currently, we have two major pilot concrete roads ongoing and this year has also been declared as the year of roads”.

Background

The government accepted a proposal from the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference for roads in the country to be constructed using concrete in 2017.

They said it was God's prophetic word that the government moved towards the construction of roads using concrete roads which are cost-effective, durable and long-lasting rather the constructing asphaltic roads.

The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, who took a keen interest in the proposal said at the dedication of a Harvest International Ministries temple in Accra on Saturday, 15th July 2020, that the government has discussions on the matter and has involved Parliament.

He added that the cabinet took a decision last week to make the country move away from asphalt roads to the construction of concrete roads.

About Concrete Roads

Some road construction experts say concrete roads has a longer life span than that of asphalt, with occasional rehabilitation works. Even though, it's expensive to construct such roads, its relatively cheaper in the long run and also friendly to the environment.

Such roads are considerably less prone to wear and tear defects like rutting, cracking, stripping loss of texture, and potholes that can occur with flexible pavement surfaces. This low maintenance requirement is one of the principal advantages of concrete pavements.

---Ccitinewsroom