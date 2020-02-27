Zongo Youth Lauds Akufo-Addo For Maintaining Bawumia As Running Mate

A group calling itself United Zongo For Bawumia has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for once again choosing Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate for the 2020 general elections.

Iddrusu Mohammed Bello, the Brong Ahafo Regional Communication Officer for the group, said as Muslims and people from the Zongos across the country, they appreciate what the president has done and pledge their support for him in the upcoming elections.

“On your recent declaration of Dr Bawumia as your running mate for the next election, the Muslim and Zongo caucus as a unit, accepts the offer and also want to assure you that, we are poised to renew your mandate as president to do more of the remarkable achievements in the last three years.”

He maintained that President Akufo-Addo has exhibited his commitment within the past three years as president, in developing the Zongo communities.

At a press conference organized at Aladjo yesterday, Mohammed Bello said the Zongos have realized that Dr Bawumia have had the fullest support and recognition of the president, as a running mate and as a vice president.

Adding, he said, Dr Bawumia is clearly seen as 'number 2' in government and there has never been a day that president Akufo Addo had compromised or underestimated Dr Bawumia's status in government.

“unlike the other presents in our recent past, whose vice presidents were apparently the number 6 or 7 in government, it is refreshing how much boundless doors you have opened for Dr Bawumia as vice president.”

He complimented the remarkable relationship between the two gentlemen of the land and added that “Dr Bawumia is somebody we all admire greatly and we pray this will serve as a template for successive leadership of our country.

He wished the two men another victory in the coming elections to continue with the good works they are going and the new ones they would be adding in the coming years.

Also present were Hajia Sana Adam National women organizer for Zongo for Bawumia, Alhaji Muazu Issaka, founder and president of Zongo for Bawumia and other officers of the group.

---Daily Guide