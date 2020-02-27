Dormaa East Assembly Holds Training For Area Council Chairmen

The Dormaa East District Assembly on Tuesday February 25, has organized a day’s training workshop for all Area Council Chairmen of the District to empower them discharge their duties effectively.

As forerunners of their respective Area Councils and Unit Committees, it is expected of them to acquire some form of expertise and basic technicalities to carry committee members as well as community people along a common goal in the interest of development.

The District has five (5) Area Councils and One (1) Town Council. In all, six chairmen were taken through activities and functions of the local government system and where their role comes into play. Other areas covered include; good communication skills, Leadership and Interpersonal skills as well as how best to win and sustain the interest of stakeholders in council’s engagements, among others.

In a brief statement at the opening of the training, the District Chief Executive, who took the chairmen through the activities of the District Assembly System, noted that the training is in line with the assembly’s strategic policies to strengthen the area councils and for that matter the unit committees to be functional henceforth for the development of the district.

He tasked them to schedule meetings, come up with proposals and budget plan so that with support from the assembly and other stakeholders, their work would be made easier. He called on the chairmen to ensure unity among their followers, be truthful in the discharge of duties and above all be proactive especially, in the areas of revenue collection.

He explained that usually, how much funding, an assembly derives from the central government is dependent on the district’s internally generated funds and that would also determine what the area councils would be supported with for activities to be perused, hence the need to strategies well, to collect every possible revenue for the Assembly.

The Mansen Gyasihene, Nana Kumi Achiaw Kokoti, as well as the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. Daniel Acquah, who were also facilitators of the training, called on the trainees to maintain good interpersonal skills, lead exemplary, be time conscious, selfless and be sacrificial in services in order to achieve results.