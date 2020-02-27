Challenger Bolts; Boniface Goes Unopposed In Madina

Listen to article

The one and only contender in the race for the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pulled out, leaving Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface to go unopposed for the April 25 primaries.

Mr Michael Kofi Mc-Kenzie, Alhaji Boniface's contender after picking forms earlier, last Thursday, announced his decision not to contest any longer. His decision, he said, was because he wanted to enhance the chances of the NPP retaking the seat.

Speaking to the media, Mr Mc-Kenzie who was a former constituency chairman said the MP had worked and needed to be supported to make the victory of the NPP and the President a reality.

My decision was to make the 'Four More for Nana Addo to Do More' and 'Mission Madina Consolidated' a reality in the Madina Constituency, he added.

“I duly apologize to my faithful supporters for any disappointment caused and also to thank them for their unending support,” he said.

“Alhaji Boniface is an astute politician who I believe deserves the mandate to represent our noble party once again. I therefore humbly entreat my supporters to throw their weight behind the honorable MP so that together we can maintain the Madina Constituency Parliamentary seat for the party,” he said.

---Daily Guide