Dome Kwabenya: MP Inspects Ongoing Projects In Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo has inspected some ongoing roads and bridges projects in the Constituency.

​According to her, the move is to enable her have first hand information on the progress of work as well as listen and attend to the needs of the contractors on the various site.

Addressing the media on the tour, the MP said "We have today inspected works on some bridges and roads in the Constituency since that is what the people have been complaining of over the years."

According to her, she is happy with the pace of work adding that she is confident, the contractors will finish on time.

Hon. Safo also noted that since she has seen the nature of the job, she is confident that when completed, road users and pedestrians will be comfortable.

Speaking on the challenges facing the contracts, she mentioned that measures are being put in place to ensure that all monies owed are released and settled.

The 6 hours tour saw the MP, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah, Constituency Chairman, Mr. Bonsu among others assess the massive development in the Constituency.

"I am impressed with the work. Residents of Dome Kwabenya Constituency can breathe a sigh of relief as one of their major challenges is being worked on," Hon. Adwoa Safo stated.

She added that since her assumption of office it has been her dream to solve all the problems in the Constituency at a goal.

Engineer on site, Peter Aboagye assured the Member of Parliament and her team that the road will be completed within a year whiles the period for bridges will be six months.

He pleaded with the MP to release more funds to boost their activities.

He was confident that after completion, the project will not only ease the burden of pedestrians and vehicles but will last long due to the quality of materials used.

"We are facing some challenges when I have addressed them to the MP. I hope she treats it as urgent and speed up work so we can also facilitate their certificates."

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, MCE and their team, as well as Journalists, toured areas such as Taifa Gye Nyame Drains Construction, Taifa Bankyease Drains Construction, Taifa Obohene Down Drains Construction and Kaiser Valley (Dome-Taifa Link Road) Drains Construction.

Others include; Dome Crossing Drains Construction, Culvert and Proposed Footbridge Construction at Dome Hamburg School Area, Abokobi-Teiman Road Construction, Abokobi-Agbogba Road Construction and Pantang Landfill-Agbogba Road Construction.