ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.02.2020 General News

Gov’t Denies Withdrawing CAP30 For Police, Security Services

By News Desk
Pius Enam Hadzide
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Government has denied ever withdrawing CAP30, a pension scheme for police and other security services.

A media report headlined: Akufo-Addo Withdraws CAP 30 For Police And Other Security Services – Labour Minister, had made the claim.

But a statement issued by Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, said government has not and does not intend to withdraw CAP30.

The statement indicated that Government will not make any changes that will make the police or any security personnel worse off, not while serving or in retirement.

---Daily Guide

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

[Watch] Sienchem Chief Prays Mahama Wins Election 2020
2 hours ago

Media Houses In Ghana Are Dirty Old Ass Licking Zombies, Idi...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line