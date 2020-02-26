Sunyani: Police Probe Alleged Whipping Of Residents Over Funeral Attire

The Bono Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the alleged manhandling of residents in Sunyani during the ongoing Sunyani Omanhemaa funeral.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports from the area indicated that residents in the municipality were assaulted for not being clothed in red or black attire, to signify the mourning of a queen mother, Nana Yaa Nyamaa Poduo II.

In some viral videos circulating on social media, the executioners, locally referred to as “abrafuors', as well as uniformed MTTU officers, were seen hitting residents who were not in the preferred attire.

But in a statement, the Regional Police Command mentioned that it has ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter.

“In one of the videos, it was seen that, a man in dark uniform on a motorbike being assaulted by MTTU personnel and Abrafuo. The Bono Regional Police Command has directed immediate investigation of the issue. The said man in dark uniform is not Police personnel. He may be an employee of one of the private security firms.

Meanwhile, the Command says it has held a meeting with the representative of the Funeral Steering Committee about some excesses on the part of some Abrafuo and the need to uphold the rights of the individual.

It adds that the Committee has promised to take necessary action.

–

More soon.

---citinewsroom