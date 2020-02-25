Amidu Throw Out ASEPA's Petition To Probe Missing Excavators

The Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu has declined to investigate the missing excavators issue and the alleged thievery and corruption in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

According to Mr Amidu, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service had already commenced investigations into the matters.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwabena Frimpong Boateng had earlier sent a complaint to the police on the issue.

But on February 18, 2020, the group, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) through its Executive Director, Mr Mensah Thompson sent a petition to the Special Prosecutor, asking him to investigate the alleged thievery and corruption in the fight against illegal mining.

In a response to the group dated February 24, 2020, seen by Graphic Online and copied to the Director-General of the CID of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Amidu explained that "it would not have been in the public interest of safeguarding the public purse for his Office to refer to its Investigation Division the same matters for investigation concurrently even if your complaint fell within the mandate of this Office."

He indicated the CID started its investigations "long before" ASEPA submitted its letter to the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Amidu indicated: "A review of your letter of complaint, however, has led this Office to the conclusion that the facts and conjectures upon which you underpin your complaint do not raise any issues of corruption and corruption-related offences as narrowly defined under section 79 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) to warrant any investigation by this Office."

"In view of the fact that the matters disclosed in your letter may aid the Ghana Police Service in their investigations, this Office is by a copy of this letter forwarding a photocopy of your letter to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service for consideration and possible action."

