UNU-INRA To Hold Prof Kwapong Lecture Dubbed ‘Nature Speaks’

As part of the Alexander Kwapong lecture series, the United Nations University, Institute for Natural Resources in Africa will hold a public lecture at the University of Ghana, Accra.

This edition will feature the reflections of former director of the Institute of Environment and Sanitation Studies (IESS) at the University of Ghana, Professor Chris Gordon, on the topic “Innovation, Transition and Disruption in Natural Resource Management: The Role of the African University.”

A press release issued by the Institute indicates that the lecture will take place on 27th February, 2020 at the Auditorium of the Centre for African Wetlands, University of Ghana, Legon.

Although Africa is a continent that boasts a vast array of natural resources, more than the rest of the world, it faces economic and geographical changes caused by climate change.

In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and arm itself for climate change, Africa must find a way to produce a generation of scientists ready with solutions to the problem.

Professor Chris Gordon who has over 35 years of experience in teaching, researching and outreach in topics such as Costal Resource Management, Limnology and Environmental Science amongst others is expected to explain why it is a necessity for African universities get into a position that helps create the next batch of thought leaders.

He is committed to making the connection between Academia and Policymaking and finding a way to achieve the SDGs.

The lecture series is organised in honour of Professor Kwapong, for his instrumental role in the establishment of UNU-INRA as the first UNU institute in Africa.

Prof Kwapong believed that “Meeting the challenges of capacity development and human resource developmen in Africa holds the key to the future.”

In a remark on behalf of UNU-INRA at the inaugural Kwapong lecture, Dr Fatima Denton, Director stated that “What we want is to break the doom and gloom narrative and give an inspiring, hopeful and can-do lecture… Africa can manage and expand its huge natural resource base into a world economy in which it can be counted as an emerging new force”.