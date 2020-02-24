Aayalolo Bus Drivers Stage Sit-Down Strike Over Salary Arrears

Drivers of the Quality Bus System commonly referred to as Aayalolo, have begun an indefinite sit-down strike.

The industrial action is to demand eight months in salary arrears owed since 2019.

Citi News' visit to the Aayalolo Bus terminal at Kinbu in Accra revealed little activity at the place.

The drivers told Citi News that although they have picked information that management is currently in a meeting over their demands, they will not return to work until they get their money.

“We have begun our sitting and we are waiting for management. We just spoke to them and they said they are at a meeting so we are waiting to hear from them. Until we get our money, we are not moving from the terminal, ” a driver said.

The drivers embarked on a strike despite a directive from the National Labour Commission for them to rescind their decision and resort to other alternatives.

NLC's order

The National Labour Commission had earlier asked the Aayalolo bus drivers planning to embark on the sit-down strike to abort the decision.

According to the Commission, the action is needless as there are better alternatives to get their employers to honour their obligation to them.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC Ofosu Asamoah said the drivers should consider writing to the NLC about their grievances to allow the NLC compel GAPTE to pay them.

Previous strikes

In December 2019, the drivers embarked on a similar action to protest deplorable conditions of service.

This left many commuters stranded at the bus terminals.

They, however, called off the action after a meeting with the National Labour Commission and GAPTE where resolutions were agreed upon.

The same incident happened in 2018.

The Public Affairs Manager of GAPTE, Fred Chidi, who expressed shock at the drivers' actions said their concerns were already being addressed.

These promises have however not been fulfilled over these years, hence the decision to strike again.

---citinewsroom