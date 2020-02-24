NPP Chairman Blast Party Agents Recruiting Aspirants To Contest Sitting MPs

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Affigya Kwabre South Constituency, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has complained bitterly about how some 'selfish' party members are gradually 'collapsing' the party at the constituency level.

He said 'selfish' individuals, whom he referred to as “Parliamentary Candidates Agents”, had made it their business of always recruiting people to contest sitting NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) in their constituencies during party elections.

“These 'selfish' people always search for candidates and back them to contest sitting NPP MPs and they take advantage of that to become rich in the process,” he said at a media briefing, adding “this has been their stock-in-trade as they always push new candidates to overthrow the sitting MP and that is not good for the effective development of the party.”

“These agents have been causing problems in the party and we should stop them now,” he stressed.

Odeneho Appiah, who is very influential in the NPP, especially in the Ashanti Region, said these agents were the cause of the numerous confusions that had hit the party in the constituencies lately.

He admonished the teeming NPP members to always look out for such 'diabolical operations'and not follow them to destroy the party.

Besides, he suggested that it was about time that the NPP started to have a succession plan for various party positions in order to ensure peace and the stability of the party, arguing strongly that democracy is not always about going to elections.

“As a party, we need to identify potentials and groom them for top party positions in future. I will say it again: voting should also be the last resort in the party. We should be united after the primaries,” he said, calling for peaceful parliamentary primaries.

---Daily Guide