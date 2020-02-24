VIDEO: Prophet Badu Kobi Fires President Akufo-Addo

The Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has stated that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo is the worst Ghanaian president.

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday February 21,2020 delivered his fourth State of the Nation address to Parliament.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation”.

According to the President, the time in office of his administration, had been inspiring and has impacted positively on the life of every Ghanaian and in every part of the country.

Sharing his view about the President's address during a sermon at his Church on 23rd February, 2020 Prophet Badu Kobi without mincing words revealed that he [Nana Addo] is the worst Ghanaian President.

According to the outspoken man of God, there was nothing relevant in what the President said and that he would have tore into pieces, the document he read the speech from.

“The Nation Address if the paper was close to be I would've tore it into pieces because the things he said I don't see anything in it…What are you saying…what has happened…People's lives have gone down and you say Ghana is in competent hands…which hands?You don't know what you are saying err.You can say it to the dogs not to me Badu Kobi”,He said as sighted by HotfmGhana.com

The man of God added that,” When Mahama was in Power, i spoke my mind…you can ask Abeiku Santana,if Nana Addo is in Power I will also tell him my mind because as for him he is the worst President ,Badu Kobi said it”.

---HotfmGhana.com